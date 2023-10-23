Home » A grandson killed a grandmother in Modriča because she did not want to give him money Info
The grandson stabbed the old woman dozens of times.

Police of PU Doboj and PS Modriča, according to unofficial information, located the murderer who killed an old woman (69) with a knife last night around 21:00 in Cara Lazar Street.

As Avaz learns, it is about a 19-year-old young man, Almir Hasanbašić, who asked an old woman for money, and when he did not receive it, he stabbed his grandmother Mensura Hasanbašić with a knife, who succumbed to her injuries on the spot, reports Srpskainfo. The unfortunate old woman had dozens of stab wounds.

The crime happened in a house in Cara Lazar Street, after which the police were called.

The investigation was carried out by police officers from PU Doboj and PS Modriča in the presence of the district prosecutor’s office OJT Doboj. An autopsy will be performed on the murdered old woman. The son of the injured old woman, who is due to travel abroad, also learned about the accident.

As it turns out, the killer has been located.

