A grateful goodbye with the mission in the heart

The latest editorial by our director father Mario Ghezzi. From the next issue it will be signed by the new director, Father Gianni Criveller

Dear reader friends,

here I am at my 53rd and last editorial. The first was in May 2018. Since then the pandemic has divided the world between the time before and after Covid and has profoundly affected our way of life as a society and as a Church. If before we could still think of having an important weight in the Italian context, today we realize that we are on the way towards a progressive essentiality, which is leading us to the heart of the Christian experience. We are traveling towards a face of the Church increasingly turned to that of Christ, to identify ourselves more with him and to become the mirror of the risen Lord for the world.

I believe this is the crucial challenge and the essence of the mission to nations and it was the “editorial line” that I kept in my heart, because it is what PIME missionaries do around the world. In this time of service a World and Mission and at the PIME Center in Milan I greatly appreciated the work that many lay collaborators carry out in the name of proclaiming the Gospel in Italy, above all by collecting news from the world. I was able to see how much the magazine is appreciated in the most diverse and unexpected fields. Often going around meetings, conferences, parishes, I have found people who have shown me their appreciation for the PIME missionaries and for World and Mission. I believe that this magazine still has a lot to give to society and the Church in terms of missionary sensitivity and proclamation. This is his strength, because he keeps the central concern of recounting the work of missionaries in the world and the joys and hardships of distant Christian communities. An example of this is this number which tells of a very small and very young Church like that of Mongolia.

I therefore leave the management with a heart full of joy and gratitude for the rich experience of these years, in the certainty that you will continue to support us, to spread the magazine and to make known the work of the missionaries, not just of PIME. To the direction of Mondo e Missione and of the Centre Father Gianni Criveller will arrive, a PIME missionary who worked for many years in China and Hong Kong, an esteemed theologian. He recently held the position of dean of the International Theological Study of PIME in Monza. His experience in the field and his theological and cultural preparation will certainly be an opportunity for further growth World and Mission, AsiaNews and throughout the Center. Thanks again to all of you for having followed and supported us over the years. May the Lord always give you peace and joy of heart.