“The great changes in the ten years of the new era have milestone significance in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation.”

On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which attracted worldwide attention, opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. General Secretary Xi Jinping made a report to the conference on behalf of the 19th Central Committee.

The past five years and the 10 years since the new era have been extremely unusual and extraordinary in the development process of the party and the country. It’s easy but hard.

In the past ten years, we have experienced three major events of great practical significance and far-reaching historical significance to the cause of the party and the people: first, ushering in the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China; second, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era; third, we have completed poverty alleviation. , the historical task of building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and realizing the first centenary goal.

This is a historic victory won by the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people through the united struggle, a historic victory that shines through the history of the development of the Chinese nation, and a historic victory that has far-reaching influence on the world.

In the Spring Festival of 2022, about 170 official representatives from nearly 70 countries and international organizations will travel thousands of miles to Beijing to attend the “Winter Olympics”.

On February 6, General Secretary Xi Jinping met with visiting Argentine President Fernandez at the Great Hall of the People.

“Without the Communist Party, there would be no new China!” At the end of the meeting, the accompanying Argentine ambassador to China, Niu Wangdao, stepped forward and said to General Secretary Xi Jinping in Chinese.

This phrase, familiar to Chinese people, has a new extension in the new era: “Without the Communist Party of China, there would be no new China, and there would be no great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

△ On February 20, 2022, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics closed.

In the fight against the epidemic, which is a war without gunpowder smoke, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China gave an order, the three armies sent out in a starry night, and the whole country gave support from all sides. More than 4.6 million grass-roots party organizations charged into the battle, and more than 25,000 outstanding elements took the oath to join the party on the line of fire.

In the eight-year poverty alleviation campaign, a total of 255,000 village-based work teams, more than 3 million first secretaries and village-based cadres have been selected and dispatched across the country to fight together with nearly 2 million township cadres and millions of village cadres in the front line of poverty alleviation. , the bright red party flag has always been flying high on the main battlefield of poverty alleviation.

Fighting poverty, building a moderately prosperous society, controlling epidemics, resisting major disasters, responding to situations, and resolving crises… In the 10 years of the new era, we have crossed rapids and rapids again and again, and overcome difficulties and crises again and again. We must have strong leadership.

In the 10 years of the new era, the cause of the party and the country has achieved historic achievements and undergone historic changes. The fundamental reason is that General Secretary Xi Jinping is at the helm of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party, and it is the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. .

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China:

“We have comprehensively strengthened the leadership of the Party, ensured the authority of the Party Central Committee and its centralized and unified leadership, and ensured that the Party plays its core leadership role of overseeing the overall situation and coordinating all parties. Our Marxist party with more than 96 million Party members is more united and unified. “

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has promoted the comprehensive and strict governance of the party with the determination of “grinding a sword in ten years”, and has advanced with the mission of “offending thousands of people and living up to 1.4 billion”. The unprecedented anti-corruption struggle has produced a set of self-revolutionary “combination punches”, making the party always become the strong leadership core of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

“There is no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party can lead a country with a large population to become prosperous and strong. The Chinese Communist Party is admirable.” President Obiang of Equatorial Guinea congratulated the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “We expect this conference to benefit China, including Africa in the world within.”

“In the past, there were three essential items in our village – rubber shoes, candles, and flashlights. When it rained, we couldn’t go out. Now our village’s cement road has been built into the ground. The illiterate old lady can chat on WeChat with her mobile phone, which is a little more foreign. Yes, I can also make a joke, dance a dance, and post a small video. So, our village is not only rich in pockets, but also rich in spiritual life.”

Wang Xia, a representative of the 20th National Congress from the grassroots level, is a villager in Ganwan Village, Xincai County, Zhumadian City, Henan Province. In 2018, Xincai County was lifted out of poverty. In 2019, Ganwan Village took the express train of “Internet +”, agricultural and sideline products went out of the village, and the villagers’ life became more and more prosperous.

Wang Xia was deeply impressed by the scene when she first came into contact with e-commerce: in just one week, she sat at home with her child and sent more than 1,000 kilograms of pure sweet potato vermicelli from her home to all parts of the country, and customers from the farthest Laos also praised her products. I can’t stop talking.

A few days ago, when I heard that Wang Xia was coming to Beijing to attend the meeting, the villagers asked her to tell the party about the good times now. “I hope I can express everyone’s happiness.”

After continuous efforts, all the 98.99 million rural poor people under China‘s current standards have been lifted out of poverty, realizing the millennium dream of a well-off Chinese nation, and achieving the poverty reduction goal of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “China is the country that has made the greatest contribution to global poverty reduction.”

△ Li Wenshi (left), an old man of the Dulong ethnic group in Dulongjiang Township, Gongshan County, Nujiang River, Yunnan Province, and his daughter are weaving a Dulong blanket.

The country is the people, and the people are the country. The Communist Party of China leads the people to fight and defend the country and guard the hearts of the people.

“We thoroughly implement the people-centered development philosophy, and continue to work hard to provide education for the young, education for learning, income for work, medical care for the sick, support for the elderly, housing for living, and support for the weak. The world‘s largest education system, social security system, and medical and health care system will be built, and the people will have a more fulfilling, secure, and sustainable sense of gain, happiness, and security, and common prosperity will achieve new results.” pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“I finished listening to it with tears in my eyes.” Zhang Guimei, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said emotionally, “I read and listened to every word and sentence, especially the education part. Let me read and run a school that the people are satisfied with. When it comes to the vision of education. From this report, I also see that the party has set goals for us and pointed us in the direction.”

Not long ago, President Zaparov of Kyrgyzstan said in an interview with the media: “If a political party strives to pursue selfless goals and strive for the common interests, prosperity and well-being of the people, then such a party will always have the support of the people.”

In the 10 years of the new era, we have extensively listened to the opinions and suggestions of the masses in the top-level design, respected the people’s pioneering spirit in social governance, and allowed the vitality of innovation and creation of hundreds of millions of people to flow fully in the tide of promoting high-quality development… Everyone’s steps forward , converged into the mighty march of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

On October 17, General Secretary Xi Jinping participated in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Representative Zheng Zhiming told a story of the development and changes of the manufacturing industry. In the past, they learned from others and dismantled their parts for research; now, “some of the leaders in the past learned from us in turn and dismantled our parts to study.”

After speaking, General Secretary Xi Jinping also remembered his past work in Fujian. Back then, he led a team to investigate industrial development abroad; decades have passed, and Chinese manufacturing has been exported overseas. “Once upon a time! This is the development and change of China.”

Over the past ten years, based on the national conditions and the characteristics of development stages, China has forged deep waters, ventured into dangerous shoals, and gnawed hard bones with the courage and perseverance of daring to try and be the first to push forward high-quality economic development. .

On November 12, 2013, the “Decision of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Several Major Issues Concerning Comprehensively Deepening the Reform” drafted by General Secretary Xi Jinping was passed, and the audience roared with applause.

The Third Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China opened a new era of comprehensively deepening reforms and promoting reforms through overall system design, realizing the transformation of reforms from partial exploration and breaking through ice to system integration and comprehensive deepening, creating a new situation in my country’s reform and opening up.

The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has drawn a grand blueprint for the “governance of China” – the overall layout of the “five in one” and the strategic layout of the “four comprehensives” promote each other, coordinate and link each other, and achieve historic changes and systematic changes in many fields. Reshaping and overall reconstruction, the socialist system with Chinese characteristics has become more mature and finalized, and the modernization level of the national governance system and governance capacity has been significantly improved.

△The model of the Chinese economy “Miracle” giant ship in the central comprehensive exhibition area of ​​the “Forge ahead into a new era” theme achievement exhibition

In the 10 years of the new era, my country’s economic strength has achieved a historic leap. Its GDP has increased from 54 trillion yuan to 114 trillion yuan, and its total economic output has accounted for 18.5% of the world economy, an increase of 7.2 percentage points, ranking No. 1 in the world. Second place; GDP per capita increased from 39,800 yuan to 81,000 yuan.

In the 10 years of the new era, my country’s total grain output has ranked first in the world, and the scale of manufacturing and foreign exchange reserves have ranked first in the world.

In the 10 years of the new era, my country has achieved breakthroughs in some key core technologies, and strategic emerging industries have developed and expanded, such as manned spaceflight, lunar and fire exploration, deep-sea and deep exploration, supercomputers, satellite navigation, quantum information, nuclear power technology, large aircraft manufacturing, Biomedicine and other major achievements have been made, and it has entered the ranks of innovative countries.

“The past 10 years have provided a more complete institutional guarantee, a more solid material foundation, and a more active spiritual force for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” said Yan Yilong, deputy dean of the Institute of National Conditions of Tsinghua University.

In the exhibition hall of “Strengthening Cultural Confidence and Building a Socialist Cultural Power”, the theme achievement exhibition of “Forwarding a New Era”, the first to fourth volumes of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” are displayed in a conspicuous position. This book contains the ideological power of “navigating China” in the new era, and has opened a window of thought for the world to “understand China“.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out: “We have created the socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, clearly adhered to and developed the basic strategy of socialism with Chinese characteristics, put forward a series of new concepts, new ideas and new strategies for state governance and administration, and realized the realization of Marxist China. A new leap in the era of modernization.”

Under the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, our party has achieved a series of innovative breakthroughs in theory and practice, and successfully promoted and expanded Chinese-style modernization.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “Chinese-style modernization is a socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China. It has both the common characteristics of modernization of all countries and Chinese characteristics based on its own national conditions.”

This is a modernization with a huge population size – my country’s 1.4 billion people will enter a modern society as a whole, and its scale will exceed the sum of the existing developed countries. .

This is the modernization of common prosperity for all the people—adhering to the people-centered development philosophy, consciously and proactively addressing regional disparities, urban-rural disparities, and income distribution gaps, promoting social fairness and justice, gradually realizing common prosperity for all people, and resolutely preventing polarization.

This is modernization in harmony with material civilization and spiritual civilization—adhering to the core values ​​of socialism, strengthening the education of ideals and beliefs, carrying forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture, enhancing the spiritual strength of the people, and promoting the all-round enrichment of things and the all-round development of people.

This is the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature—focusing on the simultaneous advancement of material civilization construction and ecological civilization construction, and taking the path of civilizational development of production development, affluent life and good ecology.

This is a modernization that takes the path of peaceful development – emphasizing mutual benefit and win-win results with all countries in the world, promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and striving to contribute to the peace and development of mankind.

△The “Fuxing” EMU train galloped past the Zhenjiang section of the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway in Jiangsu.

Yuri Tavrovsky, a professor at the People’s Friendship University of Russia, said: “In the past ten years, China has made great achievements in accelerating the construction of a modern economic system, strengthening scientific and technological innovation, improving the national governance system, eliminating absolute poverty, and focusing on green development. The advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics are further highlighted, and China‘s development path has won the appreciation of the international community.”

Former Serbian President Boris Tadic believes that China has given new connotations and meanings to the word “modernization”, setting an example for other countries.

There is neither a one-size-fits-all modernization model nor a one-size-fits-all modernization standard in the world. The opening of the Chinese-style modernization path has broken the historical myth that “modernization is Westernization”, and provided a new choice for those countries and nations in the world who wish to speed up development and maintain their independence.

From now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, achieve the goal of the second century of struggle, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.

“Our modernization is both the most difficult and the greatest.” General Secretary Xi Jinping said earnestly when participating in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation to the 20th Party Congress.

The Chinese Communist Party, which has gone through a century of journeys, continues to forge ahead towards even more ambitious goals.

We firmly believe that “the party has created a century-old great cause with great struggles, and it will certainly be able to create new great achievements with new great struggles.”

