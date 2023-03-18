The sentence handed down by the International Criminal Court in The Hague offended him a lot because for him, with all that it took him to reach the top of historical leaders, to be treated as war criminalas if he were any Karadžić, is an offense very serious. In fact, his obedient courtier-counselors immediately rushed to try to calm him down by immediately issuing communications in all (Western) directions, to clarify that he is not at war, he has already said it several times, he is only conducting a “special operation” to convince the Ukrainians that the Russia it is the best country in the world, and that only those who have shown that they have a lot of courage in fighting can join it, even if they are badly armed and even if their beloved young people from the great mother Russia are the targets.

But on the other hand this is the rule in force since Alexander the Great: whoever wants to be remembered in the history books with the title of great leader he has to earn it!

Of course I’m just trying to interpret the hidden thoughts of Putin from the grimaces he makes in the photographs that circulate in the international media, due almost exclusively to the stubbornness of the Ukrainians who never want to give up. He actually fights (that is, not him: his soldiers) because he knows he has every reason: hostilities began in 2014 and are still continuing because they have not yet understood that he does not want war and is doing everything to end it as soon as possible.

If they really want to find the culprits, the international media should review the events of 2014, in that “coup d’état” started by the nationalists Ukrainians who, dazzled by the lies told by Westerners, really believe that, in Western Europe, we can all live on income without doing anything. In reality, someone really was there, but now, between the African competition and him who is sounding the alarm with cannon shots, that country of “Bengodi” which was Europe is about to end, then to the good Ukrainian guys who still believe they will find the “Golden Fleece” in “thrombotic” Europe close to neuro-vegetative collapse. First of all we must tell the truth: “We didn’t start the war, they started it!”.

What do you want to say to someone who is so in love with peace as to be even willing to go to war to get it? (!)

It’s not easy to understand, but you have to know that the Russians have always been the best in the world at chess. They are exceptional strategists and the strategy it is a determining factor in wars. Now it’s his turn to drive it, but it’s also an opportunity to remind everyone. What? That the Russians, for at least three centuries they have never lost a war. He doesn’t say it, the history books say it.

The calm that Putin has when he sits at the table of strategy for is impressive to punish those deluded. They get the weapons from the Americans (and something from the Europeans); but does anyone really believe that those “soft guys” are capable of enduring the losses and deprivations of a real war, even if only a conventional one? You don’t remember how they escaped from Vietnam when did they start counting the rows of coffins with the helpless bodies of their soldiers returning home like that? Our mothers know how to bear their pain in silence. And the return fromAfghanistan did it go better? And when did they try to export their complicated democracy to North Africa? Do you see at least one working today?

The Chinese it still needs at least five years to complete its development plans, then it will be the first world power in all strategic fields. The political-economic clash between China and the US will be unavoidable. The tension will move from the European area to the eastern one.

European and American geopolitical strategists are already saying all these things today, but in the meantime their politicians they can’t shift gears to their economy, and political decisions take months if not years to mature.

An amazing opportunity is about to open up for someone like Putin: a rich and soft Europe like a fig tree on this side and America with so many problems, including internal ones, on the other, soon prevented by many things from doing what it is doing today.

So it is wishful thinking to think of stopping this avalanche by pretending to believe that someone like Putin settle for anything that it is not the advance to the west that he thinks. It is right for Pope Francis to preach absolute peace, all Christians must do so, especially if they have sworn to God, but the others they better get ready to stop Putin (or anyone else with his intentions) and to really stop the war in any way possible, otherwise it won’t stop at the western border of Ukraine.