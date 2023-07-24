Home » A grizzly bear ate a woman in Yellowstone | Info
World

A woman was found dead near Yellowstone National Park, suspected to have come into contact with a grizzly bear.

A woman was found dead near the Yellowstone National Park, it is suspected that she came into contact with a grizzly bear, “BBC” writes. Bear tracks were discovered on Saturday not far from the women’s bodies near the town of West Yellowstone, Montana.

The cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but the police statement states that her body was found after an “apparent encounter with a bear”. According to the “BBC”, the grizzly bear population has increased dramatically in recent years.

Two species of bears live in Yellowstone, the grizzly bear and the black bear. Due to the discovery of the woman’s body, rangers issued an emergency order to close the area, which is very popular among hikers.

