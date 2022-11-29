Home World A group of migrants survives 11 days on the helm of a ship traveling from Nigeria to the Canary Islands
A group of migrants survives 11 days on the helm of a ship traveling from Nigeria to the Canary Islands

The Spanish coastguard rescued three men who had boarded a tanker arriving in the Canaries from Nigeria by balancing on its rudder just above the waterline.

In a photograph released on Twitter by the coastguard on Monday, the three stowaways are seen perched on the rudder of the tanker Alithini II.

The Maltese-flagged Alithini II arrived in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, on Monday afternoon after an 11-day voyage from the city of Lagos, Nigeria, Marine Traffic, a vessel tracking website, reported.

As reported by the British Guardian newspaper, the men were taken to port and treated by health services for dehydration and hypothermia, the coastguard said on Twitter. Txema Santana, a journalist and immigration consultant for the Canary Islands government, tweeted: «He is not the first and will not be the last. The illegal immigrants don’t always have the same luck».

Dangerous crossings to the Canaries from North Africa have increased dramatically since late 2019, after controls on Mediterranean routes were tightened. In October 2020, four people hid on the rudder of an oil tanker coming from Lagos, hiding for 10 days before being discovered by police as the vessel arrived in Las Palmas.

See also  Murder Attanasio, the trial against the accused continues in Congo. The Farnesina: "An important step towards truth and justice"

Spanish data show that seaborne migration to the archipelago increased by 51% in the first five months of the year compared to the previous year. Thousands of people die every year during the journey, which becomes increasingly dangerous due to the use of rickety wooden boats or dinghies.

