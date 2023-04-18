A herd of wild pigs walked through the center of Vogošće | Info

A herd of wild pigs was filmed last night along the main road in the center of Vogošće.

It is quite unusual in the center of an urban settlement to see not one but a whole herd of wild boars that have stopped traffic for a while.

Wild animals avoid coming down to cities unless they are forced by hunger, and since spring is the “hungry season” this can explain their arrival in populated areas.

The wild pig is one of the most widespread wild animals in Bosnia and Herzegovina, it is an excellent runner and omnivore.

Adult wild boars can be 90-100 centimeters high and 120-160 centimeters long. Their weight varies depending on the seasons and can exceed 200 kilograms in boars, while sows can weigh more than 150 kilograms.

In October of last year, there was another incident with wild pigs in Vogošća when a stray wild pig hit a passenger car.



