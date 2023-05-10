A “home” is not a house, comic book review

With this ninth volume, Carlos Gimenez puts an end to one of the capital works of our comic. An immense work. A vital project that has grown and matured over forty-five years and to which now, not without a certain nostalgia and sadness, but above all thanks, we say goodbye.

"Neck guards" ends, but the trail it has left is so brilliant and indelible that it has served, and will serve, as a beacon for other voices that have wanted to rescue from oblivion and make visible the history of those who have always been left out of history manuals. Antonio Altarriba, Paco Roca, Jaime Martín or Ana Penyas have taken up the baton from Giménez in this noble task of recovering our historical memory. And it is that, as Giménez explains in the prologue, he wanted to tell this story "Because I thought that if I didn't tell it, nobody would tell it. And I wanted it to be known." His testimony about the eight years he spent in the so-called "homes" of Franco's Social Aid, explained through the eyes of those starving kids who populate their stories, is not only a valuable document on what went on behind the walls of those "jails" for children, but rather anticipates this work of historical recovery long before the term "Historical Memory" even existed. It is not surprising that the first stories in the series were rejected by several Spanish publishers: they had arrived too soon. It was not until its publication in France that the value and importance of "Neck guards".

In this latest volume, we meet again some familiar faces, such as Peribáñez, Cagapoco, Piraña, Gálvez and, of course, Pablito, that alter ego of Giménez who is fond of “El Cachorro” comics and drawing, whom we find about to to return home and leave behind the hunger, the cold, the beatings, the fanatical religion and that Falangist ideology that the regime imposed with viciousness and blood. However, and despite these painful and terrible circumstances, Giménez leaves small loopholes through which friendship, laughter, dreams and hopes manage to slip through. Here we already find some characters gradually entering maturity, whom Giménez has drawn more stylized, older, as if they were about to start a new stage and the time had come to part with them.