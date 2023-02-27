He was a homeless man who lost everything, and today he has more than he needs!

Kurt Sacharevich and Susan Taylor had fun as high school students, but fate brought them together again!

Kurt (44) was a homeless man who lost everything. The disappointment that overwhelmed him completely changed Suzan, the love from his school days. The couple renewed their relationship and are now planning a wedding Kurt has a roof over his head again, a job and a woman he loves.

They described their love from high school as “a young girl who clearly showed that it would end in a breakup after school”. Everyone went their separate ways and for years they didn’t know anything about each other. Kurt met another woman, fell in love and had two children. The marriage did not last and he became homeless due to circumstances.

“My relationship with my ex-wife ended in my early thirties. I moved out of our house into a rented apartment, but since I couldn’t find an adequate job quickly, I couldn’t pay for the apartment, the bills, or child support. I ended up on the street and became homeless,” said Kurt, who reluctantly recalls a difficult period in his life.

For several years he lived in accommodation for the homeless, in a space he shared with 12 people. Anxiety ensued, keeping Kurt from going outside for months. “We had a volunteer who took care of us. He was amazing. With so much work, he would always find time to talk to each of us. I really owe him a lot,” he added.

Suzana was also busy, and one day at dinner, drinking with friends, she met Kurt’s cousin.

“There was a conversation about high school sweethearts and Suzan remembered me. She said something along the lines of how she always remembers me fondly, how I was always nice and kind to her. She took my phone number from my cousin and contacted me the very next day. We started talking and exchanging messages while I was still in the homeless shelter,” Kurt said and added:

“She has always been a wonderful human being without an iota of malice in her. In the meantime, she ended the relationship she was in. Little by little, we fell more and more in love and with her tremendous support, I left the homeless shelter. She saved me“, emphasized Kurt, whose appearance no one recognizes today.

