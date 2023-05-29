A houseboat capsizes on Lake Maggiore, four dead – breaking latest news

Tragedy due to bad weather in the evening on Lake Maggiore for a group of about twenty foreigners gathered for a birthday party. A boat, a houseboat, was caught in a violent storm which then became a whirlwind that caused it to overturn and sink.

Four people died, twenty were rescued and sustained no serious injuries. Rescue efforts were slowed by heavy rain and darkness. The drama occurred on the body of water between Sesto Calende (Varese) and Arona (Novara) at the height of Lisanza (which is a town in Sesto Calende) around 7pm.

The victims are two men and two women. They are a Russian citizen, an Israeli, an Italian and an Italian. Among them is Anya Bozhkova, 50, Russian, companion of skipper Claudio Carminati, 53, survivor and owner of the ‘Goduria’, the house boat. The two lived on the boat which was periodically rented out to groups of tourists and which is now about 15 meters deep. “I was hoping it wasn’t really them – an acquaintance said crying – but unfortunately that’s the case, they lived on board, it was their home”. The other three victims are two Italians and an Israeli tourist.

In the accident, 62-year-old Claudio Alonzi – married and father of two – and 53-year-old Tiziana Barnobi, married and mother of a still minor son, lost their lives. The two employees, belonging to the intelligence sector, were in the area to participate in a convivial meeting organized on the occasion of the birthday celebration of one of the group. The Delegated Authority for the Security of the Republic, Alfredo Mantovano and the leaders of the sector express their closeness and pain for the tragic event to the families of the victims.

The boat capsized and then capsized and sank. All the occupants ended up in the water, about twenty of whom were rescued by boats or swam ashore. According to what was announced by Areu, there were 24 people on the vessel, including passengers and crew. An air ambulance, 3 medical vehicles, 2 maxi emergency coordination vehicles Areu, 10 ambulances, the fire brigade, the Coast Guard and the Carabinieri arrived on site as quickly as possible.

3 people in green code in Angera (Varese) and 2 in yellow code in Gallarate (Varese) and Varese were transported to hospital. Another 15 were rescued and assisted on the spot. The boat was 16 meters long, a private vessel that carries out escort services for tourists on the lake. There were a couple of crew members on board. The party was surprised by the violent bad weather that hit Verbano. The passengers found themselves in the icy waters of Lake Maggiore: some were saved by other boats, others managed to swim ashore.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Busto Arsizio (Varese) is preparing to open an investigation file to reconstruct the nautical accident. Once the wreck of the ‘Goduria’ has been recovered, which capsized and then sank to a depth of about 15 metres, the investigations will focus on the conditions of the hull, compliance with the safety standards on board, and the number of people present (there were 24 ), compared to the allowed capacity. At the moment, according to what has emerged, among the primary causes of the accident, there is the sudden storm, with gusts of wind and rain.