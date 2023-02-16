In a book by Giorgio Paolucci stories of people who, after hard work and falls, got back on their feet. It will be possible to hear three of these from the protagonists on 7 March at the PIME Centre

Starting again, getting back on his feet after a fall, being reborn from an illness or from the black hole of an addiction, rebuilding his life after a tiring migratory journey… “One hundred restarts” – and even some success stories – are what Giorgio Paolucci, journalist and writer, narrate in his book published by Ithaca with a preface by Daniele Mencarelli (pp. 108, euro 12). Three of these will be told by the protagonists themselves on Tuesday 7 March at the PIME Center in Milan, as part of Lent 2023. Here they are in preview.

Arjan Add

from migrant to archbishop of Tirana

Arjan Dodaj was sixteen when he left Albania for Italy, a destination longed for by many compatriots. The trip by motorboat together with other young people, the arrival in Puglia, the first night in a ruined farmhouse, the words of the organizers: «Walk and follow the train tracks». From Bari station the journey to Cuneo where he had acquaintances, his first jobs as a gardener and welder. In the community that welcomes him like a son, he knows the friendly face of the Church. Then Baptism, the religious vocation cultivated in the seminary in Rome and in 2003 the consecration to the priesthood through the hands of Saint John Paul II. But in God’s plan there is a return to his native land, first as a priest the gift of faith and from 2021 – twenty-nine years after that trip to the Adriatic Sea – as archbishop of Tirana-Durres. The story of Arjan Dodaj, like those of many who have left their country, teaches that when we speak of migrants we should always remember that this generic term contains people, faces, destinies. And sometimes you return to your homeland, as unpredictable as they are rich in meaning. A sixteen-year-old who fled from Albania has become a sower of the Gospel and heads the diocese of the capital of a country where every faith had been banned by the power (we also talked about it on MM of February 2022).

Matthias Theophilus

study as a way of redemption

“Every prisoner who begins to study is a cot that empties.” It is a phrase that circulates in our penitentiaries, where many inmates spend their days lying on their beds looking at the ceiling and few – too few, also due to a poor educational offer – dedicate time to improve their education and therefore to ask basis for an active reintegration into society. Mattia is one of the 1,500 inmates enrolled at the university: he took a three-year diploma and decided to enroll in a master’s degree at Bocconi University. What he did not do when he was a free man, he tries now that he is in prison. In a present that many experience as a parenthesis but which can last for many years, he is building a future that he wants to be radically different from the past. Suspended time has become fruitful time. The mistakes made continue to weigh heavily, but they are no longer a brake on his desire to change pace. In a context such as that of Italian prisons – still a long way from the implementation of article 27 of the Constitution which establishes that the penalties must aim at the re-education of the convicted – Mattia has decided to follow the path of study as the path of his redemption. Life can’t wait for better times, life is now.

Faithful Costadura,

the photographer “saved” by Scarp de’ Tennis

He was an established photographer, Fedele. Studio in Milan, shots of prestigious personalities from show business and fashion. And the publishing house with which he collaborated was prestigious, but after a financial mishap, it closed its doors, leaving him without a job and with 200,000 euros to collect, lost forever. A family misadventure is added to the professional misadventure: his wife is diagnosed with cancer, and Fedele has to devote time and attention to her. “I felt like a mountaineer falling down the wall he was climbing,” he says. “But God wanted me to find a hook to hold on to when I fell, and it was my salvation.”

That hook is called Tennis shoes, a street newspaper supported by Caritas whose title is inspired by a famous song by Enzo Jannacci, distributed in Milan and in many Italian cities by people in difficulty who receive a percentage of the copies sold. For Fedele it is a small but significant income that arrives in his pockets, and it also becomes an opportunity to make himself known to people who stop and have a chat, listen to his misadventures and in some cases offer him the opportunity to take over the camera for some chore, earning something. Bless that hook.

Lent Pime

The three witnesses of this article will be the protagonists of the meeting to be held at the PIME Center in Milan, tuesday 7 March, at 21. But PIME Lent is full of other events: friday 3 at 8.30 pm, in the church of St. Francis Xavier, fasting and ecumenical prayer for peace in Ukraine; tuesday 14 at 18.30, at the Museo Popoli e Culture, the mystery of Easter told through literature by Don Paolo Alliata; friday 24 at 21, at the Peoples and Cultures Museum, scenic reading on the life of Blessed Cremonesi, a PIME missionary killed in Burma; In the end, Thursday 30 at 8.30 pm, at the Pime Theater, “The night of the olive trees”, play by Érich-Emmanuel Schmitt.

Info: centropime.org