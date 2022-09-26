The international conference “Economy of Francis” concluded on September 24 in Assisi, Italy. A large jar was placed in front of the stage in the theatre where the meeting was held, and guests of the Assisi Serafico Charity chose the colours of the fields to colour the pattern on the jar. The jars contained the youth’s instructions and advice for changing the world economy.

(Vatican News Network)The international conference “Economy of Francis” was held in Assisi, Italy, from September 22 to 24. During the meeting, a jar painted by young guests of the Assisi Serafico Charity was placed in front of the stage at the Liric Theatre. A large daisy is painted in the center of the jar in a color reminiscent of nature. With the handprints of these young artists on the jar lid, it’s almost a confirmation of their commitment to the future, especially a commitment to pay special attention to people like them who are different from others.

This special container is used to hold the thoughts written by every young person who is willing to look forward to the future. They believe in a more humane and friendly economy based on new perspectives. This view focuses not only on profitable growth, but on the lives of all people. This large vessel will be placed in the garden of the Baozun Church in Assisi to commemorate the first missionaries from here following in the footsteps of Francis. The participants of the Franciscan Economy conference wish that the ideas and advice of the youth of the Franciscan Economy can initiate a real change in our society and economy.

