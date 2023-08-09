Home » a journey of 2750 kilometers
World

a journey of 2750 kilometers

by admin
a journey of 2750 kilometers

by siciliafan.it – ​​10 hours ago

Eight intrepid Dutch students, the “Heart to Handle” have embarked on an epic adventure: cycling from Rotterdam to Palermo, through five different European countries, to raise funds and raise awareness about research and heart disease. The team thus completed the tour around Europe, which ended in Palermo on…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Dutch students on bikes cross the finish line in Palermo: a 2750-kilometer journey appeared 10 hours ago in the online newspaper siciliafan.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The Philippine military’s worst air crash in 30 years: the number of victims rises to 45-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Understanding the Gradual Process of Banking Reforms in...

“Changed my life forever”

2 best sleeping positions if your back hurts...

Marcinelle, 67 years ago the tragedy of the...

The hoax of the boss Messina Denaro. “I...

Interview with climate correspondent Corvaro: “Change is man’s...

Plot for sale where there is a monument...

Luka Dončić led Slovenia to victory against Montenegro...

he needs medication to stay alive

Severe Weather Advisory: Heavy Rains, Strong Winds, and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy