A July 14 without celebrations, France still wounded by the violence in the banlieue

The contrast between the images of the traditional military parade on the Champs Elysées and those of the clashes in the suburbs: it is the still image that perfectly illustrates the French National Day of July 14, held in the aftermath of the recent tensions that exploded after the death of Nahel, the 17-year-old killed at the end of June during a police road check in the Paris banlieue. A dormant anger in recent days but always latent, ready to explode again at any moment, even during the celebrations of what should be a day of national unity.

For this reason “the most beautiful avenue in the world” has been armored with a safety device which has seen 45,000 agents engaged throughout the territory in the last two evenings. A precautionary measure, according to the authorities, even if in the end everything went without incident: in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe, President Emmanuel Macron, who is also the head of the armed forces, reviewed the troops (among applause and some booing, according to BfmTv), was celebrated with the Marseillaise played by the fanfare of the Republican Guard and went up to the official rostrum installed in the Place de la Concorde, where the Indian premier Narendra Modi, the guest of honour, was waiting for him. Meanwhile, the acrobatic team colored the sky with the French tricolor, kicking off the fashion show.

A celebration like many others, but only in appearance. The previous evening, after days of calm, there was once again some disorder, with a provisional balance that yesterday morning announced 218 cars on fire, 97 stopped and 3 officers injured. Urban guerilla numbers in other contexts, but which in a still shaken France indicate a “relatively calm” night. At least according to the authorities, who recalled how much more serious damage was last year and, above all, those that occurred up to a few days ago throughout the country.

It is still too early to talk about a return to the riots, even if the promise on the “100 days of truce” made by Macron in April to get out of the crisis caused by the pension reform has not been kept at the moment. The president preferred to avoid speeches to the nation on the day of celebration, postponing the speech he had committed to three months ago to the next few days in a format yet to be established. The climate is not yet the best, as demonstrated by the ban imposed on the demonstration scheduled for today in Paris against police violence and in memory of Adama Traoré, a boy who died during a police arrest in 2016.

While waiting for a return to normality, the tenant of the Elysée has not forgotten foreign policy. The National Day was an occasion to invite Indian Prime Minister Modi to Paris, decorated for the occasion with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor before a dinner at the Louvre with more than 200 guests. A meeting, the one between the two leaders, organized to celebrate 25 years of the strategic partnership between the two countries, with the French president interested in strengthening friendship with a crucial partner for his strategy in the Indo-Pacific. But also for the national economy: New Delhi has shown interest in the purchase of three Scorpène submarines and another 26 Rafale fighters in the Marine version, which should be added to the 36 already commissioned. But not everyone liked the agreement with the Indian prime minister in France. The left has attacked Macron for his close friendship with a leader accused of violating human rights in his country. A criticism that certainly does not help the French president in this period of controversy.