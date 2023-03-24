A jump in temperature can be dangerous for health, warns cardiologist Dr. Nebojsa Tasić.

Source: Prva TV/Printscreen

Most people complain about spring fatigue lately, but the problem is that it starts “earlier” every year. We can hardly wait for warmer weather, among other things, because we hope that the virus season is behind us. However, doctors warn that there are no more seasonal viruses, but yes a sudden jump in temperature can be dangerous. What can happen if we don’t get over colds and flu properly, cardiologist Dr. Nebojša Tasić explained in “Jutru” on Prva.

“First of all, I have to say that this spring is not a typical spring. We went from late autumn to early spring, but the problem is that from year to year we have more and more days in which the weather roller coaster is very pronounced. This means that the mornings are very cold, and during the day the temperature rises above 20 degrees and it is as if we are in the desert. The time differences are big and it is very difficult and dangerous for the body of healthy people, let alone the sick,” explained the cardiologist.

When asked why a temperature jump is dangerous for health, Dr. Tasić answered:

“It’s dangerous because we are organisms that react to changes in the external environment and there is simply adaptation. When it’s hot, we sweat, when it’s cold, we conserve water, but the cardiovascular system is the one that reacts the most and the fastest to changes in external temperature. This is very important for people who have a damaged cardiovascular system. Viewers know about the most common diseases such as hypertension, which always reacts to such changes, but I would like them to know about other diseases that are very pronounced. A typical problem is arrhythmias, pulse changes, heart rate changes, which are also expressed on days when there is a big change in temperature,” said Dr. Tasić.

“To the question of ‘how to fight it’, the answer is personalized. Everyone reacts in their own way. In the past, Dr. Matsura talked about layered dressing, but today it is more complicated, especially with chronic patients. The matter is very complex. People are looking for solutions on Google, but the bottom line is that we perform a serious professional assessment,” explained the cardiologist.

How long does it take for the flu to pass?

“Please wait for the flu. Don’t be a hero. It is very important to wait, because a viral infection has no cure where you give an antibiotic and kill the bacteria. Strengthening immunity and rest are two key factors in the fight against infection. When immunity collapses, the entire organism collapses. If the symptoms are mild, a few days is enough. However, if you have the flu that does not go away after 3 or 4 days, you should see a doctor. Then that story enters a more serious state. Do not treat yourself,” warned Dr. Nebojša Tasić.

(WORLD)