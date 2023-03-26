A minor slapped a minor, so he stabbed her also minor friends with a knife in the vicinity of Kragujevac, and the police soon arrested him.

Source: Mondo/Shutterstock

According to information, the minor was in a cafe on the night between Saturday and Sunday. There was an argument and he allegedly slapped a girl who was with them. Then the situation escalatedand the minor attacked JA and MF

JA received seven stab wounds to the chest and abdomen, while MF received two stab wounds to the abdomen. Both young men are in serious condition.

(WORLD/Telegraph)