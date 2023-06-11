A ketamine nasal spray for chronic refractory migraine? The study of potential dangers and benefits





The ketamine, taken in the form of a nasal spray, it could be a safe and effective treatment for the symptoms ofchronic refractory migraine. This is the hypothesis of the study, conducted by Professor Michael Marmura of the Department of Neurology of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, published in the open access journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. Ketamine is an anesthetic drug which, taken in doses lower than those required for anesthesia, acts on the central nervous system as a powerful psychedelic, producing a sensation of dissociation between mind and body and can lead to habituation. Intranasal ketamine, according to the researchers, is a valid alternative for the treatment of migraine, replacing the usual outpatient therapy via intravenous infusion. However, the threat of excessive use, which could generate addiction, implies that this treatment is reserved only for those where other therapeutic approaches have failed.

Several clinical studies have demonstrated that intravenous ketamine is effective for chronic headache. “Ketamine use typically requires the intervention of a pain specialist to adjust dose and monitor side effects, thus limiting its use in outpatient settings,” Marmura said. To test the efficacy of ketamine spray, the scientists examined the outcomes and experiences of patients with treatment-resistant chronic migraine who were given ketamine nasal spray for refractory chronic migraine between January and February 2020. at a single center specializing in headaches. During this period, 242 people were prescribed a ketamine nasal spray, of whom 169 were women with an average age of 44.

67.5% of study participants reported having daily headaches, and nearly 85% tried more than three types of preventative medications. During the study, 25% and 28% of patients were offered the ketamine nasal spray before and after intravenous ketamine infusion, respectively; while, 47% have never received intravenous ketamine. The most common reasons respondents asked to use nasal spray ketamine are multiple. 59% and 31%, respectively, applied for therapy due to partial responses to pain relievers and preventive medications, 22.5% applied for having previously experienced benefits from intravenous ketamine use, and 22.13% for the bankruptcy of lidocaine intravenously.

Overall, according to estimates, patients reported using the nasal spray 6 times, for an average of 10 days per month. Nearly half, 49% said the spray was ‘very effective’, while 39.5% found it ‘somewhat effective’. More than a third, 35.5%, said their quality of life was “much improved” after using the spray. Compared to other pain medications, 43% said the nasal spray was ‘much better’ and 29.5% said it was ‘a little better’. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they used fewer painkillers while on the ketamine nasal spray. At the time of the interview, nearly two-thirds, 65%, were still using the spray.

Nearly 3 out of 4 people, 74% reported at least one side effect, including symptoms such as tiredness or double vision, blurred were the most common, followed by cognition effects, such as confusion, dissociation, vivid dreams and hallucinations. But, it was mostly temporary effects. The study showed that 23 people used the spray daily and 37 used it more than 15 days a month. “Addiction is a potential drawback,” Marmura added. “This needs to be addressed carefully and individually, as some may only respond to repeated intranasal ketamine treatments, while others may overuse it,” Marmura warned. “Physicians should consider using a potentially addictive drug such as ketamine only for patients significantly impaired by migraine”, Marmura concluded.

