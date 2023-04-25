A kilogram of onions costs 1000 dinars in a Belgrade restaurant Info

In a Belgrade restaurant, a kilogram of onions costs 1,000 dinars.

“Last night we came back from SU, we were hungry and we decided to order some bread. Let’s call delivery and order kebabs. Now I don’t know if I was more shocked when I saw that they charge for onions with kebabs or when I saw the price of onions of 1,000 dinars per kilogram“, the user wrote on Twitter.

We came back from SU last night, we were hungry and we thought we’d order some kolpa. Hey, for delivery, let’s order kebabs.

Now I don’t know if I was more shocked when I saw that they were charging ONION for kebabs (?!) or the price of onions of RSD 1000.00/kg.

I’m definitely not fair to Bosanka because exactly… — Kum_BAUK_by_PUB (@dete_epruvete)April 24, 2023

Along with the comment, the man also published a photo showing that he paid for the onion as well as the kebabs he ordered. “Onions cost 100 dinars for 100 grams. It’s incomprehensible to me that onions with kebabs are generally considered an addition that is not taken for granted, of course I’m not counting people who can’t or don’t want onions, so they usually emphasize that,” he wrote.

That’s right, onion 100gr-100RSD. It’s incomprehensible to me that onions are considered an optional addition to kebabs (of course, I’m not counting people who can’t or don’t want onions, so they usually emphasize that).pic.twitter.com/ydiOlYGSXI — Kum_BAUK_by_PUB (@dete_epruvete)April 24, 2023

The user’s announcement surprised a large number of people on Twitter. “This is the first time I’m hearing about it, and I use delivery. Who charges so much, should we avoid it?”, “People are lazy, and they use it”, “I always regret ordering”, are some of the comments.