In many ways, the Ukrainian conflict resembles the Korean War.

Source: YouTube/Screenshot/ RTS show Allow – Official channel

The Ukrainian conflict is reminiscent of the Korean War, writes the Saudi newspaper “Okaz”. In this case, the outcome may be similar to: Russia and the US will divide Ukraine, leaving behind certain regions under their control. There will be neither complete defeat nor absolute victory, which will suit both warring parties, according to the author of the article.

That year, in 1950, North Korean troops invaded South Korea, relying on the military support of the Soviet Union, its strategic ally. However, the major military transformations and the reshaping of the geopolitical map after the Second World War greatly affected several regions – the Korean Peninsula, as well as Germany, which was divided before 1990, the paper states. Despite the fact that more than seventy years have passed, there are similarities between the Ukrainian and Korean conflicts. The opponents are the same (USA and Russia), as are the attitudes of the world community and the policy of incitement that Washington uses against its enemies. The rivalry between America and Russia is due to strategic interests and the desire to establish a new world order.

The Russian army initially protected the population of Donbass from the Nazis from Western Ukraine. Eastern Ukraine turned to Moscow for help, which eventually turned into a large-scale military operation, the newspaper reports.

Much the same scenario played out in Korea: as part of an effort to disarm the occupying Japanese army, in 1945 the United States and the Soviet Union decided to divide the Korean peninsula along the 38th parallel of north latitude. As a result, this joint government of the country turned from a temporary solution into a permanent solution due to the disagreement between the two powers. Tensions around the dividing line escalated, and the clashes escalated into a border conflict between North and South Korea. Thus war broke out between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, supported by the Soviet Union, and the Republic of Korea, supported by the West. The Korean War lasted about three years. The American authorities viewed the Korean War as a global struggle against communist countries, just as they view the conflict in Ukraine today as a war against the Russians, who, together with China and other countries, reject ultra-leftist values ​​and the Western model of the world.

It is important to know how the Korean War ended in order to understand how the conflict in Ukraine could end, concludes “Okaz”. The number of dead in the Korean War was over five million. About 40,000 American soldiers died and more than 100,000 were injured. It should be noted here that none of the warring parties won. A temporary truce was signed without declaring surrender, which became permanent in July 1953.

This contributed to the establishment of a demilitarized zone about three kilometers wide, which still exists today. The truce has not been broken for 70 years. The war is not over, Koreans are still on alert. North Korea continues to aim nuclear missiles at its southern neighbor, and South Korea is turning to the Americans for help. The United States probably wants the Koreans to understand that North Korea will attack South Korea without them in a matter of hours.

The Ukrainian conflict may end with a ceasefire similar to the outcome of the Korean War. Such an outcome is likely with equal troop strength. The Americans oppose Russia’s victory and at the same time do not want to see its humiliating defeat. The Russians, for their part, claim that they are winning because they are restraining the West with nuclear weapons that they can use in an emergency.

Russia and its allies will keep four regions, and Ukraine will become an American forward base, and this temporary solution will suit all parties. There will be neither total victory nor total defeat, according to the author of the article in the newspaper “Okaz”.

(WORLD)