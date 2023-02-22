Cellnex Italia and Cellnex Austria together with Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI), the FVG Region with the support of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (MIMIT), will contribute to the development of the 5G infrastructure in Europe with a feasibility study aimed at guarantee coverage with 5G mobile technology on the A23 motorway section that crosses the Austrian border from Udine.

Cellnex Italy e Cellnex Austriatwo companies of the Cellnex Telecom group, together with Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI), both leaders in their reference sectors, in collaboration with the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region (FVG) and the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (MIMIT ) will contribute to the development of 5G infrastructure in Europe with a feasibility study aimed at identifying the works, criticalities and costs necessary for guarantee coverage with 5G technology of the motorway axes included in the corridor of the trans-European transport networks (TEN-T) Adriatic-Balticfocusing on the section that goes from Udine to the Austrian territory, across the Tarvisio border, for a total of over 100 km.

The study will be 50% funded by the European Commission and will end in June 2023 after 6 months of work.

The main focus of this study, co-funded by the European Commission funding programme “Connecting Europe Facility (Cef-2) Digital” designed to improve infrastructure for digital connectivity, is to promote rapid deployment and adoption of very high-speed networks, including 5G systems, within the backbone transport infrastructures in all EU territories, to maximize the territorial cohesion of the Union. This study is part of the 6 projects awarded in December 2022 by the European Commission to Cellnex for the development of a 5G infrastructure on transnational transport corridors.

Cellnex Italia, project leader, together with ASPI and Cellnex Austria, will study in collaboration with the FVG Region the works necessary for aensure 5G connectivity in the cross-border sectioncon 5G solutions open to all mobile phone operatorsAnd. The study will evaluate the installation of new telecommunications towers and the construction of DAS (Distributed Antenna System) systems dedicated to ensuring signal coverage (data and voice) on the A23 Udine – State Border motorway, also inside tunnels and on autobahns A2 State border – Villach (Austria). DAS systems consist of a network of mini-antennas with minimal visual and electromagnetic impact and provide indoor coverage in special environments.

Furthermore, these solutions are fundamental both for preparing infrastructures for the mobility of the future and for guaranteeing ever greater safety for users. In fact, the project will also evaluate the integration of latest generation technologies that allow the implementation of Smart Roads and in particular the creation of Cooperative ITS (C-ROADS) V2X networks for the communication of traffic information to the prepared vehicles. The intervention will also allow the monitoring of the mobile radio systems for detecting the operational status of the call service, especially inside the tunnels and will finally encourage the development of technologies for autonomous driving.

“Broadening the adoption of digital technologies to make Europe more connected and competitive is a challenge that is in our DNA – he declares Gianluca Landolina, Managing Director of Cellnex Italiaand adds – We are proud to be able to contribute with this study to the European Union’s effort to make infrastructures safer, more resilient and sustainable thanks to the latest generation networks, including 5G systems”.

Peter Haupt, Managing Director di Cellnex Austria, underlines the importance of the project as an essential prerequisite for future networked and automated mobility, which should benefit both citizens and the economy and adds “We are very pleased to be able to contribute our extensive know-how to this transnational study and thus be able to help shape the future – from mobility to road safety to economic development – ​​of this region“.