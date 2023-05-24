A lasting way out of the Malian crisis, the partition of women – Yerma Tun

Plunged into a multidimensional crisis for more than a decade, Mali is trying through its successive authorities to restore stability. The complexity of the crisis thus makes it difficult to apply the proposed solutions. And if the solution finally came from the female gender?

First, our mothers are the most affected by this crisis. Vulnerable, women and children are the most affected by the unprecedented security situation in the country. The latest massive population displacement confirms these statistics. As of March 31, 2023, 3500 men were received in Ménaka against 3,997 women. Hold on tight, the displaced children numbered “27,152” on the same date according to Colonel Major Issa Timbiné, governor of the Ménaka region. He counts 14,464 girls among them. “Women and children need food, care and even shelter”, he concludes.

In addition, in a note also published in March 2023, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) deplores nearly eight thousand displaced people between February and March. These people fled clashes between terrorist groups in Ménaka and Kidal. “Most of these people are women and children”, with strong humanitarian needs.

The woman, a school of peace

“We suffer more and our involvement can be a solution”, told us Balkissa Dicko. She explains that she made a long walk before finding refuge in Mopti, then in Faladié in the Malian capital.

Since they are at the center of the difficulties linked to this insecurity, specialists believe that they can also be the solution. Kadiatou Keïta, security analyst, stresses the importance of giving more space to women in all initiatives aimed at restoring peace. For her, “woman can help”, she has a strong mind and is no longer victimized. The woman is the essential adviser of the Man. It can be an actor in discussions and agreement, underlines the specialist.

“Income-generating activities are also a source of stability” adds the expert. The economic contribution of women and young girls makes it possible to reduce the enrollment of young people in extremist groups. Mrs. Kadiatou Keïta believes that it is time for the authorities to trust women’s expertise even more. Thus, the empowerment of women, especially rural women, becomes an obligation.

“The field is just a memory”

A camp for internally displaced people in Mopti

Displaced from Boukiwèrè in the circle of Macina, Mah is currently in San. With tears in her eyes, she explains her ordeal to us. “I had a garden in which I grew several varieties of vegetables”. She continues, ” From our field, we harvested our food for the year. But today the field is just a memory“, she regrets.

In addition, the coordinator of women’s associations and NGOs in Mali (CAFO) says she is confident. Ms. N’Diaye Henriette Dembélé appeals to the authorities. “Progress has certainly been made, but the government must do even more”. Law 052 must be a basis for decision at all times, says the person in charge of decentralized communities within the national coordination. Then, she insists on the promotion of women to high positions of the State. Note that law 052 is a text of December 2015, instituting measures to promote gender in access to nominative and elective functions in Mali.

Finally, these women, both urban and rural, say they are ready to take up the challenges. To this end, they just ask for the possibility of expressing themselves. And this is only possible, they say, if they are more involved in decision-making. Especially when it comes to peace and living together.