A laundry explodes in La Coruna in Spain, a customer is saved for a few seconds
A laundry explodes in La Coruna in Spain, a customer is saved for a few seconds

A laundry explodes in La Coruna in Spain, a customer is saved for a few seconds

At the origin of the explosion, perhaps a refill canister for lighters forgotten in a garment

A few seconds, 10 to be precise, those who saved his life. It went well for a man, a customer of the “Agua e Xabon” laundry on calle Marismas in Mesoiro, La Coruna (Spain). The customer is filmed while he, with some bags full of clothes, he leaves the room. A few moments later, the security camera records a devastating explosion: the door of a dryer opens, a flame lights up the inside, then the explosion. An explosion so violent that it collapsed the glass wall of the entrance and threw numerous debris on the sidewalk.
The episode took place on March 14, but the video has only gone viral on social media in the last few days. According to the first reconstructions, the origin of the explosion would be a charger for lighters forgotten in the pocket of a garment, then slipped inside the dryer: it would have triggered a short circuit and therefore the flames.

April 4, 2023 – Updated April 4, 2023, 10:52 am

