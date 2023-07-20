Home » a lava lake is formed all around- Corriere TV
World

a lava lake is formed all around- Corriere TV

by admin
a lava lake is formed all around- Corriere TV

The Fagradalsfjall has been erupting for several days: images of the collapse taken by a drone

On July 19, the crater of the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland collapsed, creating a lava lake. The volcano has been erupting for several days: the collapse was filmed by the drone of Jakob Vegerfors, who posted the images on Youtube and social networks, declaring that he had lost “only the first 3-4 seconds” of the collapse of the crater. (Youtube)

July 20, 2023 – Updated July 20, 2023, 3:08 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  UK PM Johnson's secret visit to Kyiv promises more arms, financial aid

You may also like

News Udinese – Thauvin on the rise /...

Joint Training between Belarusian Army and Wagner Group...

Lepora review of the album “Zulotik” (2023).

Putin’s Absence at BRICS Summit: Fear of Arrest...

In India, the video of two women being...

Leaticia Nabi: Tribute to her grandmother ~ Mondoblog

White House Issues Warning: Russia Prepares to Attack...

The first images of Patrick Zaki free: the...

Hisense PX2 Pro: reception of the trichroma laser...

A Barbaric Act: Russian Attack on Odessa Causes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy