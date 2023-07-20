a lava lake is formed all around- Corriere TV

The Fagradalsfjall has been erupting for several days: images of the collapse taken by a drone

On July 19, the crater of the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland collapsed, creating a lava lake. The volcano has been erupting for several days: the collapse was filmed by the drone of Jakob Vegerfors, who posted the images on Youtube and social networks, declaring that he had lost “only the first 3-4 seconds” of the collapse of the crater. (Youtube)

July 20, 2023 – Updated July 20, 2023, 3:08 pm

