More than three years have passed since the announcement of CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Storythe action-platformer set in the world of Leaue of Legends and developed by Double Stallion Games, but today Riot Forge has revealed that the game is in the pipeline on our consoles and we will be able to play it since this summer.

The announcement is accompanied by official information on the game and the first screenshots, while to see the gameplay we will have to wait a little longer. Here’s it all below:

Rewind the past, check the future. Explore and traverse the spectacular city of Zaun as Ekko, a young inventor with an ingenious time-manipulating device, in this story-driven action-platformer. He plays as a young Ekko and realizes the full potential of one of the most fan-favorite champions in the League. Discover different environments with a parkour-style course as you level up a variety of combat skills and time to defeat a wide variety of enemies in Zaun. Developed by Double Stallion Games, CONV/RGENCE: A League Of Legends Story is a 2D action-platformer with a stunning art style that focuses on dynamic, intense combat and the unique exploration opportunities afforded by Ekko’s ability to travel through space and time.