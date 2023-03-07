Riot Forge today announced that The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Storythe retro-graphics action-RPG set in the universe of League of Legendswill arrive on our consoles on April 18th. The announcement is accompanied by a new trailer for the game, which we offer below along with information on the title and a set of images.

Developed by Digital Sun, the creators of Moonlighter, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is a fast-paced 2D pixel graphics indie action-RPG set in Demacia, a powerful kingdom on the world of Runeterra whose rulers are determined to suppress all forms of magic they consider forbidden, using magic in turn to maintain the order.

Play as Sylas, a runaway wizard who joins a band of rebels stationed in the forest. Their revolt will shatter the illusory peace that reigns in Demacia, a peace achieved only through the blood and sweat of wizards. The Mageseeker offers an action-packed fantasy gaming experience dedicated to all those who want to enjoy a story based on themes such as power, identity and justice.