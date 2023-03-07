Home World A League of Legends Story arrives in April, new trailer
World

A League of Legends Story arrives in April, new trailer

by admin
A League of Legends Story arrives in April, new trailer

Riot Forge today announced that The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Storythe retro-graphics action-RPG set in the universe of League of Legendswill arrive on our consoles on April 18th. The announcement is accompanied by a new trailer for the game, which we offer below along with information on the title and a set of images.

Developed by Digital Sun, the creators of Moonlighter, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is a fast-paced 2D pixel graphics indie action-RPG set in Demacia, a powerful kingdom on the world of Runeterra whose rulers are determined to suppress all forms of magic they consider forbidden, using magic in turn to maintain the order.

Play as Sylas, a runaway wizard who joins a band of rebels stationed in the forest. Their revolt will shatter the illusory peace that reigns in Demacia, a peace achieved only through the blood and sweat of wizards. The Mageseeker offers an action-packed fantasy gaming experience dedicated to all those who want to enjoy a story based on themes such as power, identity and justice.

MX Video – The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

See also  Tikhanovskaja "Ready to make a government in exile for my Belarus"

You may also like

The Israeli army killed six Palestinians during a...

Israeli raid on Jenin, images from a soldier’s...

Pope: May the seas connect peoples and avoid...

Georgia, protests outside Parliament after the ok to...

THE WORLD OF TRANSPORT / Ventura Rino Acito...

Men and Women, Alessia Cammarota and Aldo Palmeri...

The four US citizens kidnapped in Mexico have...

There have been more than a dozen train...

He dances at his wife’s funeral and the...

Second edition of Granada 100% Woman

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy