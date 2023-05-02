Home » A League of Legends Story has a date, story trailer
A League of Legends Story has a date, story trailer

A League of Legends Story has a date, story trailer

Riot Forge and Double Stallion Games today announced the release date for CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Storythe new 2D action-platformer starring Ekko, the popular champion of League of Legends capable of controlling the weather.

The game will be available from 23 maggio are Xbox Series X|S, and for the occasion, the developers have released a trailer dedicated to the history of the game. Here it is below, along with a brief official description of the game.

In CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story, players will be able to explore the spectacular world of Zaun as Ekko, a young inventor who possesses a device to manipulate time. Follow Ekko, one of League of Legends’ most celebrated champions, on a journey that will lead him to understand that changing the course of time can lead to serious consequences. Developed by Double Stallion Games, CONVERGENCE is a two-dimensional action-platformer with an incredible style, focused on dynamic combat and unique exploration opportunities provided by Ekko’s ability to travel through space and time.

MX Video – CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story

