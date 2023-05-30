A leap into the wonderful land of SalTo23

SalTo23 is a record edition with 215,000 visitors between the three pavilions and the Lingotto Fiere Oval. In this thirty-fifth year of International Exhibition all the forecasts have blown, returning to its old splendor after the difficult period linked to the pandemic that had sunk the national trade fair system. Although much older than you think, even the narrative forms of podcasts and audiobooks have helped to dramatically increase the turnout already pumped by the realities of comics and manga that are now depopulating the shelves of bookshops and online shops.

In the world of Lewis Carroll

This year the pivot of the event was the world of “Alice” and the related themes of the second book written by Lewis Carroll “Through the looking glass”. A very poetic choice which, however, remained too much on paper and too little in practice. For example, the splendid illustration of Elisa Talentino it’s off topic. In fact, it does not include any of the key symbolisms of this novel. In the same way, the white rabbit is not a protagonist of the adventure in the no-sense world beyond the looking glass. The only thing that purists can read in this image is the growth of the character who, however, in the book, abandoned his imagination to grow. Secondary allegory also expressed by the press release that SalTo23 himself had issued at the announcement.

Lots of mirror games and a few chessboards here and there, meetings that played with the theme. But very few traces of Alice. A pity because the few things related to it have been snapped up: from the book candles of Cozy Corner Candles, to the official gadgets, to the Pendragon Shop bags. It would have been culturally interesting to delve into Alice and her complex history in Italy. Unlike many countries, ours has had a very contentious relationship with Carroll’s novels that it would have been nice to discover.

Everything was handled in a more painstaking manner in the Salone Off. Among all, the splendid exhibition stands out The Mole of wonders” where, until September, the works of Stefano Bessoniour Tim Burton National. Unfortunately many publishers have focused on Alice who has fallen down the rabbit hole, forgetting that there are two novels. Each one different from the other, and in fact there were so many references to watches and playing cards, so many were the omissions of chessboards or clumsy knights.

A walk among the pavilions

But someone dared, and maybe he’s the only one who really did his homework: The Beetle. At the end of 2022 he had published what is still considered one of the most interesting illustrated interpretations of Alice created by Paolo Barbieri; well the stand had the splendid promotional image of a famous scene from Through the looking glass: Alice meeting an authoritative and surly Humpty Dumpty. Sold-out already on Saturday also for Alice in Wonderland illustrated by the talented I’ll quit. Lo stand ReBelle Editions was literally stormed for this volume and for Carmilla Of Isabella Mazzanti.

Inevitable queue also for autographs and sketches of Mirka Andolfo for his workhorse Paprikaa sign that the Italian panorama now boasts famous illustrators who attract fans from every region.

As already predicted after the Italian Romance Festival of Assago, this genre has now also become part of high-end fairs. We met again with many publishers and authors who had already impressed us, demonstrating that although many do not want to recognize it, Romance has definitively taken a large slice of the Italian market.

On the other hand, it was complex to be able to greet our publishing partners undisturbed due to the crowd of users passing through the stands. The hippocampus it even had to limit access with barriers to allow the internal transit of visitors. The solidarity passage at the Pleasing affected by the flood, the authors took charge of the management of the stand to guarantee the presence and an income to restart stronger than before.

Vast space in area Bookstock also for family entertainment, where even the little ones had the opportunity to play with their parents in child-sized areas. Proof of this is the amount of parents with strollers who stationed in the corridors or classrooms of the activities sitting on comfortable cushions with their children.

However, three special mentions must be made:

The Forest of Readers Of pour : over 1000 plant species including trees, plants and shrubs where you can read, take part in presentations and debates, immerse yourself in the greenery. A real plant amphitheater, with seats made with reclaimed trunks and surrounded by tall trees.

: over 1000 plant species including trees, plants and shrubs where you can read, take part in presentations and debates, immerse yourself in the greenery. A real plant amphitheater, with seats made with reclaimed trunks and surrounded by tall trees. Lo stand Yogi Tea which for the entire duration of the event made samples of its infusions available uninterruptedly. Of course, it was also a targeted commercial maneuver, but unlike many others it was completely free from constraints. Anyone could go to the vending machine, take a paper cup and, without constraints or pressure, taste and taste all the varied proposals.

which for the entire duration of the event made samples of its infusions available uninterruptedly. Of course, it was also a targeted commercial maneuver, but unlike many others it was completely free from constraints. Anyone could go to the vending machine, take a paper cup and, without constraints or pressure, taste and taste all the varied proposals. The Albania room. An interesting installation that from the outside looked like a broken geode, but inside it housed a vast stand that seemed carved out of stone.

The rest of our impressions, we prefer to let you experience firsthand …

Our video of the event