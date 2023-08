Activision brings us today a new trailer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in which, in a sequence with real actors, we are shown the famous antagonist of the MW series, the brutal terrorist Vladimir Makarov. The video also confirms what had already been leaked by the rumors, namely that the gameplay will be revealed on August 17th.

We leave you with the video.

MX Video – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

