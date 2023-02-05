The iconic dress she wore David Bowie for the album cover “The Man Who Sold the World” in 1970, which was going to be presented in a London exhibition, has disappeared and the museum asks for help to find it.

The Museum of London Docklands is creating the exhibition “Fashion City: How Jewish Londoners Shaped Global Style”, to make visible different designs that came from Jews and that were not widely recognized in popular culture. This sample, which will be exhibited from this October to April 2024, has been met with the surprise that it is missing some key pieces to complete the collection, including an iconic dress that David Bowie popularized.

Regarding this visibility towards the Jewish community, Lucie Whitmore (fashion conservative), explains: “Jewish designers created the ready-to-wear industry, carved their way into the upper echelons of London fashion and dominated Carnaby Street in the hectic 1960s. Many of these designers were internationally renowned, favored by the rich and famous, and highly respected for their creativity, skill, and originality. It is a contribution that deserves to be recognized.”

This piece has not been located and, therefore, the museum has resorted to social networks to ask the entire community for help. At the moment, the person or institution that is in possession of the famous Bowie dress has not been located.