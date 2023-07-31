a long overview of Career Mode

EA today released a new lengthy video about EA Sports FC 24in which the Career mode of the game is illustrated to us in which we will be able to choose two paths: that of the manager or that of the player.

In the first we will find the new total management system which brings together two new elements: Tactical Visions and Trainers. Here the focus will be on preparing for matches, with the aim of allowing us to run our club exactly the way we want. In Player Career, on the other hand, thanks to Player Agents we will be able to choose our path and make the transfer of our dreams come true, while with PlayStyles we will be able to create our own unique player, both on and off the pitch.

We leave you with the movie, reminding you that the game is expected for September 29th. Good vision!

MX Video – EA Sports FC 24

