a long-term partisan can throw out Sabah | Sport

Partizan’s coach’s message after the defeat in Azerbaijan.

Source: FK Partizan Belgrade

“There is no time and that should not be an excuse for today’s game. It’s absolutely my fault, my responsibility, and it’s easiest to shift it to the players, and I don’t want that. They will do everything in the next match and that match will look different. They entered better, were more organized, better, wanted more and showed more. Absolutely clean victory of the opponent“.

Can Partizan pass?

“Partizan must pass. There is no other way. There is nothing to calculate. We have to attack from the first referee’s whistle and that’s how it will be in Belgrade. I don’t talk emotionally, I’m calm, but that’s how it will be“, said Duljaj.

When asked if he lost only by the result, Duljaj said that the defeat was experienced “by all parameters”.

“We didn’t catch good timing in terms of pressing, we gave the opposing team, especially the last line, a great opportunity to have the ball at their feet. And when they do, they have more opportunities to find what they need. And so it was. There are a couple of players who have just arrived, but that’s not an alibi, it’s just my fault“.

Asked if a younger colleague beat an older one, Duljaj sportily admitted:

“He did, he read me a lesson and won the first half. We have another game, another 45 minutes, we’ll see. I congratulate him on a great game“.

The rematch between Partizan and Sabah will be played next Thursday in Humska. Before that, the black and whites will play a Super League match at home against Radnicki from Nis on Sunday.

