Nepal, where a flight carrying 72 people crashed in Pokhara, is one of the most challenging countries in the world for aviation, both due to its weather conditions and the nature of the terrain. According to the Indian media, the country has recorded 67 plane crashes in the last 60 years. The most recent, before the crash of the Yeti Airlines aircraft, was the one that affected the Tara Air flight in May 2022 from Pokhara to Jomsom, which crashed killing 22 passengers. Nepal’s airline industry has experienced a boom in recent years, transporting cargo and people to hard-to-reach areas, as well as foreign trekkers and mountaineers. However, it suffers from a lack of safety due to insufficient personnel training and aircraft maintenance.

The European Union has banned all Nepalese carriers from entering its airspace for security reasons. The Himalayan country also has some of the most isolated and difficult trails in the world, flanked by snow-capped peaks that challenge even experienced riders to get close. Airline operators say Nepal lacks the infrastructure to make accurate weather forecasts, especially in remote areas with rugged mountainous terrain, where fatal accidents have occurred in the past. Weather conditions change rapidly in the mountains, making for even more challenging flying conditions. After the accident last year, the Nepalese authorities had tightened the regulations for flight authorizations. In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines plane crashed near the difficult to access Kathmandu International Airport, killing 51 people.

The crash remains the deadliest ever recorded in the country since 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft they died in an accident on approach to Kathmandu. Two months earlier, a plane from the Thai Airways crashed near the same airport, killing 113.