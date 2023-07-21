A look at “Quiet Luxury” – MONDO MODA

Since the concept of “quiet luxury” became a hot topic in 2023, it has generated divergent and confusing opinions. While some critics argue that the style promotes elitist and segmented fashion, advocates see a conscious stance in the choice of garments.

Giorgio Armani Prive Couture Fall 2023 @ Disclosure

The “silent luxury”, in free translation, highlights the appreciation of discreet items, which convey a luxurious essence without seeking ostentation. According to fashion and image consultant Camile Stefano, since this wave gained popularity on social media, the fast fashion industry has deviated from the original concept.

“We see stores encouraging the unbridled consumption of pieces that, in theory, would translate this style, but which, however, end up being disposable and not at all similar to the concept of exclusivity”, he highlights.

Valentino Couture Fall 2023 @ Disclosure

First, it is important to remember that “luxury” is related to the unique and special item. This does not necessarily mean that the part has to be the most expensive on the market; it can be found at thrift stores, local brands, or even be an heirloom from a relative.

“Looking at the concept of luxury from this perspective can be healthy, helping us to cause less impact on the environment in our daily lives, in addition to being economically sustainable”, recommends Camile.

Another advantage is the conscious choice of clothes that do not follow the ephemeral cycle of fashion and trends, but that remain relevant and present in our imagination. They are timeless options that represent a lasting investment.

Chanel 2.55 Reissue @ disclosure

The consultant explains that, “’quiet luxury’ is more related to the philosophy behind shopping, valuing the idea of ​​owning unique and lasting items, instead of constantly surrendering to novelties and renewing the wardrobe frequently”.

2023 Winter Necklace 2023 @foiojorgequefez @divulgação

Ultimately, Quiet Luxury should not be used for ostentation, but rather incorporated as a sustainable lifestyle. The objective is to abandon the pursuit of status and adopt conscious consumption. Valuing the quality and uniqueness of the pieces, rather than using them as symbols of wealth, is essential.

“By adopting this approach, we build an authentic wardrobe that reflects our personal style and concern for bigger issues”, concludes Camile.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

