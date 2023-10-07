A Lucca Comics & Games nascono i Community Awards.

Lucca Comics & Games 2023 – Together

ARRIVANO I “LUCCA COMICS & GAMES COMMUNITY AWARDS”.

The new project in which the LC&> community will be the protagonist was presented last night. A “People’s Choice” to decree the fans’ favorite works and characters, in the spirit of participation.

Exclusive partner isybank, the digital bank of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, main partner of Lucca Comics & Games 2023.

Here come the “Lucca Comics & Games Community Awards“, the recognition of the Lucca public for works relating to the world of the most anticipated community event of the year. An initiative that has been incubating for a long time, which has finally found its space thanks to isybank, the digital bank of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, Exclusive Partner under the theme Together and main partner of the 2023 edition of Lucca Comics & Games.

The project, announced yesterday during the live broadcast on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/luccacomicsandgames) with CKibe, Claudio Di Biagio, Yotobi, Curoliles e Cydonia and with Emanuele Vietina, director of LC&>, was designed to actively involve the festival community, offering the opportunity to express one’s support and appreciation towards the works that contribute to the enormous richness and variety of passions that animate Lucca Comics & Games. The “Lucca Comics & Games Community Awards” not only recognize the impact and importance of the works, but also the fundamental role of the various fandoms in determining the success and influence of the works themselves; represent the “People’s Choice” of Lucca Comics & Games in which the real protagonist is the festival community who will be asked to vote for their favorite works in the following eight categories: Movie of the yearall films released at the cinema, on TV and on platforms, both live action and animated; Series of the yearall the series – or new seasons of series – released on TV and on platforms, both live action and animated; Videogame of the yearsingle player and multiplayer video games, released for consoles, PC and mobile; Fantasy Book of the yearfirst or new editions, stand-alone books, sagas or chapters of a saga, released in paper or digital format; Comics of the yearall the comic works on the Western market that have stood out in the period of validity, both stand-alone comics (graphic novels) and serials; Manga of the yearall comic works which for simplification are classified as manga, whether Japanese – or more generally Asian – or European (Euromanga), whether stand-alone or serial comics; Game of the yearboard games, card games, role-playing games, both new editions and revised editions; Character of the yearfictional characters that have struck the collective imagination.

To vote, simply log in to the online portal communityawards.luccacomicsandgames.com and follow the instructions. It will be possible to express up to three preferences for each category. Voting will take place via an electronic voting system which will guarantee the security and impartiality of the voting process, avoiding multiple or duplicate votes. It will be possible to express your preferences until 11.59pm on Sunday 29 October.

Lannouncement of the winners of the “Lucca Comics & Games Community Awards” will take place on a date to be defined during the Lucca Comics & Games festival live on the official Twitch channel.

For more information and to know all the details of the “Lucca Comics & Games Community Awards” please consult the website:

