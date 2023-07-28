A Major Breakthrough or an Academic Oolong? South Korea Claims to Achieve Room Temperature Superconductivity

South Korean scientists have claimed a major breakthrough in the field of room temperature superconductivity. On July 22, a team from South Korea published a paper on the preprint website arXiv, stating that they have synthesized the world‘s first room temperature and normal pressure superconductor with a critical temperature of 127 degrees Celsius.

Superconductivity is a phenomenon where current can pass through a material with zero resistance and complete diamagnetism. Superconductors, also known as superconducting materials, have zero resistance at specific temperatures. They are used in various fields such as energy storage, maglev trains, power transmission, and quantum computing.

Room temperature superconductivity, which refers to superconductivity at normal room temperatures, has been a challenge in the field. Previous superconducting materials required extremely low temperatures to achieve superconductivity. However, the South Korean team claims to have achieved superconductivity at room temperature and normal pressure conditions.

The research paper has sparked widespread discussion and interest because it surpasses the previous claims made by a team of physicists led by Ranga Dias at the University of Rochester in New York. The South Korean team claims to have achieved superconductivity at a higher critical temperature and under normal pressure conditions.

The authors of the paper, Sukbae Lee and Ji-Hoon Kim of the Center for Quantum Energy, and Young-Wan Kwon of Korea University, synthesized a modified lead apatite called LK-99. They demonstrated that LK-99 can behave as a superconductor below 127 degrees Celsius at atmospheric pressure.

If the results are verified to be true, it would mean a significant advancement in the field of superconducting materials. The increased critical temperature and the ability to achieve superconductivity at normal pressure conditions would greatly expand the range of applications for superconducting materials.

However, the publication of the paper was followed by another paper with more detailed content, co-authored by some members of the South Korean team. This led to disputes within the team, and some commentators speculated that the rush to publish multiple papers could be motivated by the limitation of the Nobel Prize, which can only be shared by a maximum of three people.

Furthermore, a video demonstrating the Meissner effect, a phenomenon associated with superconductivity, was released by the South Korean team. However, many scientists have raised doubts about the papers and videos, stating that the data is questionable and does not meet the principles of physics.

Wen Haihu, director of the Superconducting Physics and Materials Research Center of Nanjing University, argued that the South Korean team’s claims are not a true demonstration of superconductivity, but rather a superconducting illusion. He highlighted the lack of a stable low-noise zero-resistance state at low temperature and the differences in the video from the actual magnetic levitation state of a superconductor.

Academic controversies in the field of room temperature superconductivity are not uncommon. Many past claims of room temperature superconductors have been debunked upon closer examination. Researchers are now attempting to replicate the results of the South Korean team to verify the authenticity of their findings.

If the results are confirmed to be true, it would be a sensational breakthrough in the field of room temperature superconductivity. However, for now, it remains a topic of debate and further investigation is required to establish the validity of the claims.