A man and a boy drowned in Bulgaria | Info

Two people died during the storm in Bulgaria.

During a strong storm in Bulgaria, in the town of Varni, two people were injured, writes the Bulgarian portal “Trud”. Big waves were formed due to the storm and a man (30) and a 12-year-old boy drowned.

The boy’s sister called the rescuers. She was with him without parental supervision.

“The strong wind has lowered the sea temperature by 15 degrees and is creating big waves. We saved more than 10 people who ignored the ban on swimming“, He said rescuer Georgi Esov and added that misdemeanor charges will be filed against unscrupulous bathers.

According to Georgi Esov, he can’t wait for the end of the season because of the behavior of tourists in dangerous situations. As he says, many “curse them because they save their lives”.

