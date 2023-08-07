Home » A man and a boy drowned in Bulgaria | Info
World

A man and a boy drowned in Bulgaria | Info

by admin
A man and a boy drowned in Bulgaria | Info

Two people died during the storm in Bulgaria.

Source: Youtube/Bulgaria Guide

During a strong storm in Bulgaria, in the town of Varni, two people were injured, writes the Bulgarian portal “Trud”. Big waves were formed due to the storm and a man (30) and a 12-year-old boy drowned.

The boy’s sister called the rescuers. She was with him without parental supervision.

The strong wind has lowered the sea temperature by 15 degrees and is creating big waves. We saved more than 10 people who ignored the ban on swimming“, He said rescuer Georgi Esov and added that misdemeanor charges will be filed against unscrupulous bathers.

According to Georgi Esov, he can’t wait for the end of the season because of the behavior of tourists in dangerous situations. As he says, many “curse them because they save their lives”.

BONUS VIDEO:

Rescue of Italians in Greece Source: Youtube/ilefkada

(WORLD)

See also  Covid, 5 cases of Omicron variant in New York. Governor Hochul: "Don't panic, but get vaccinated and wear a mask"

You may also like

Exhibition “More Value Than Valia” at MIS –...

there are victims- Corriere TV

Tragedy Strikes in Pakistan as Passenger Train Derails,...

Udinese – Four days to the first challenge...

Ukrainian Security Services Detain Informant Accused of Plotting...

The first asylum seekers sent by the British...

Belarus started military exercises near Poland and Lithuania...

France, woman tortured and locked up at home...

The companions of Ukrainian soldiers who died in...

CCP Continues to Infiltrate Overseas via Cloud Technology:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy