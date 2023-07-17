A man and his dog have been adrift in the ocean for two months

breaking latest news – One Australian sailor aged 51 and the his dog They were save yourself after two months spent at the drifts in the Pacific Oceansurvived by drinking rain water and eating pesce raw.

Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella set off in April with a catamaran from the Mexican city of La Paz, planning to sail for about 6 thousand kilometers before dropping anchor in the French Polynesia.

But they soon found themselves ‘hostages’ in the Pacific after heavy seas damaged the vessel and knocked out electronic devices.

When the now exhausted yachtsman was rescued, he was left “alone the fishing gear”as he told his rescuers: stubbly beard, several kilos less due to a Spartan diet, he said he still felt “in excellent health.

I went through a very difficult test” but “now I just need to rest e you good foodor because I have been alone at sea for a long time”. Shaddock and Bella should be returned to Mexico soon.

