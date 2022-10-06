Listen to the audio version of the article

At least 35 people were killed on Thursday when a gunman opened fire at a childcare center in northeastern Thailand. Police sources reveal this. Major General of Law Enforcement Achayon Kraithong said the shooting took place in the early afternoon in Nongbua Lamphu city center.

The assailant initially shot four or five staff members, including an eight-month pregnant teacher. A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 24 children were among the victims, some as young as two. The gunman made his way into a locked room where the children slept to kill them with a knife.

The perpetrator of the massacre is allegedly a former Thai policeman named Panya Khamrab, 34, who was fired last year and attended a court hearing on drug charges before opening fire. According to local media, the gunman also used knives in the attack. The attacker then fled the kindergarten in a car and ran over several pedestrians and continued shooting, then killed his wife and son and took his own life.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, offering condolences to the families of the victims, ordered all agencies to urgently treat the wounded.

Gun-related deaths in Thailand

Gun-related deaths in Thailand are much lower than in countries like the United States and Brazil, but higher than in countries like Japan and Singapore which have stricter gun control laws. The rate of firearm-related deaths in 2019 was about 4 in 100,000, compared to about 11 in 100,000 in the United States and nearly 23 in 100,000 in Brazil.

Last month, an employee shot colleagues at the Army War College in Thailand in Bangkok, killing two and wounding another before being arrested. In 2020, a soldier involved in a property deal that went wrong killed at least 29 people and injured 57.