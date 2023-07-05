Home » A man breaks a car window in Karaburma | Info
A man breaks a car window in Karaburma

A man breaks a car window in Karaburma

A video of a man breaking the glass and kicking the door of a car in the middle of the night on Karaburma in Belgrade appeared on social networks.

A video of a man breaking a window and kicking a car door in the middle of the night on Karaburma in Belgrade is circulating on social networks. A tall, plump man, wearing a black T-shirt and dark pants, kicks the driver’s side window for an unknown reason.

Presumably not his car. It is not known why this is being done and to whom it is being done, and comments from users of social networks are pouring in: “God, what is happening to people?;What an incompetent dege*eric“, read only some of the comments.

