A man committed suicide near Ivanjica Info

The body of a man (48) was found in the family house in Prilički kiseljak near Ivanjica.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

In a family house in Prilički kiseljak near Ivanjicathe body of a man (48) who is suspected of committing suicide was found. According to unofficial information, the unfortunate man was found by a friend.

“The scene was terrible. The competent authorities were immediately informed, they will probably determine kada took his own life because he was alone in the house since he lost his parents. Who knows what happened, why he did it, how long ago… A really big tragedy, I can’t believe this happened,” says the friend.

People from the neighborhood state that they have not seen the man for several days.

If you are depressed or thinking about suicide, there are several ways to get psychological help. The number of the SOS line of the “Laza Lazarevic” clinic is 011/7777-000. The number of the Center “Srce” for providing emotional support to people in crisis and suicide prevention is 0800-300-303.

(WORLD/Infoliga)

