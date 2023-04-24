Home » a man dragged to the ground- Corriere TV
a man dragged to the ground- Corriere TV

a man dragged to the ground- Corriere TV

Fear in Miami for a waterspout that has reached the shore and ended its run in Hollywood Beach, on the Florida city’s waterfront. The waterspout, this one of a tornadic nature, formed off the sea during a storm and proceeded rapidly towards the shore, crowded with bathers. Strong winds blew one man backwards, but fortunately without consequences. The waterspout then dissipated when it hit the beach, sending chairs and tables flying but causing no serious damage.

April 24, 2023

