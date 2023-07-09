Home » A man fell from Petrovaradin in Novi Sad | Info
A man fell from Petrovaradin after leaving the gate of the festival held in Novi Sad.

An unknown man fell from the walls of the Petrovaradin fortress this morning after 8 o’clock. He fell after leaving the gate of the festival under currently unknown circumstances.

According to Dr. Zoran Krulj, spokesman for the Novi Sad Emergency Service, their team arrived at the scene at 8:40 a.m. “A foreigner, a man, around 30 years old, was injured. He sustained injuries and was transported to the intensive care unit of UC KCV in a conscious state.” said PR of the Institute for Emergency Medical Assistance, Dr. Zoran Krulj.

The police conducted an investigation on the spot.

