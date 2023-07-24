Home » A man from Banja Luka kept marijuana and speed in a chimney | Info
The District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka filed an indictment against Radovan S. (52) from Banjaluka for the criminal offense of unauthorized production and trafficking of narcotic drugs in combination with the criminal offense of facilitating enjoyment.

He is accused of illegally buying, keeping and selling marijuana and AIDS in the period from 2020 to August 16, 2022 in Banja Luka.

After purchasing the mentioned drugs from persons known to him, he kept them in a chimney on the roof of the residential building where he lives, and then entered into communication with consumers, to whom he sold speed on the roof of the residential building and enabled the enjoyment of speed and marijuana“, the indictment states.

It is added that he sold speed in different quantities, 50 grams for 600 KM, 20 grams for 350 KM, and one gram for 20 KM, as well as that he made it possible to enjoy speed and marijuana on the roof of the residential building where he lives in Banja Luka.

The indictment was confirmed by the Basic Court of Banjaluka.

