A man from Banja Luka raped a dog Info

The Banja Luka police identified a TP from Banja Luka who was issued a misdemeanor warrant for committing offenses under the Law on Public Order and Peace, in connection with abusing a dog in the city center.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

As Mondo learns, he was identified on the basis of a report that he abused a dog in a public place on the street of Braće Mažar and his mother Marije, that is, suspicions that he raped it, and a video was allegedly made about it!

The PU of Banjaluka briefly confirmed for our portal that TP is charged with offenses under Article 9 and Article 30 of the Law on Public Order and Peace of the Republic of Srpska.

Article 9 reads: “Whoever performs a physiological need or shows the sexual organ or other intimate parts of the body to others in a public place, will be fined from 200 KM to 800 KM”, while Article 30 states: “Whoever without supervision or protective equipment keeps or leads dangerous animals that can frighten or injure others, or whoever abuses animals in a public place, will be fined from 300 KM to 900 KM”.

“It was reported to the Centar police station that on May 15, around 8 p.m., an unknown male person abused a dog in the street of Braće Mažar and Maria’s mother in Banja Luka. The on-duty prosecutor of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office was informed about the above, who stated that all measures and actions should be taken in order to establish the identity of the suspect, and that after that he would be sanctioned for the committed offenses under the Law on Public Order and Peace,” the spokeswoman of the Banjaluka Police Department told Mondo. Milana Stojanović.

She added that the police identified the suspect on May 18, and it was determined that he was a TP from Banjaluka who was issued a misdemeanor warrant.

(World)