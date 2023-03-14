Jovica Kričak from the village near Brus has only one wish – to have at least one child.

Source: Youtube/Camera across Serbia/Screenshot

In May last year, Jovica Kričak (43) from the village of Žunja, near Brus, was cheated by a matchmaker, who found an Albanian woman for his wife, who just left one day. Before “picking up” she also took the money, so the unhappy man suspects that she shared the money with the matchmaker.

Kričak had only one wish, that is to found a family. Almost a year after he was cheated, his wish remained unfulfilled. As he said, the Albanian woman is probably now in Valjevo. “I look after the sheep. It’s true that they cheated me. I guess she’s in Valjevo now. They took the money and disappeared. I didn’t even look for my wife afterwards. I have no more will, every next one is getting worse. They all went to the city, I’m thinking how to proceed. None of them will go to the countryside“, says Jovica in a disappointed voice.

He mentioned that he was looking for a normal woman for a family. “To agree, to respect, to wonder together, at least to have one child“, he says. He explained that a woman in the house would not have to do everything by herself. “She would only work around the house and only what she could. Nothing too much, my mother is there too, she wouldn’t have to work alone. There would be no hard work waiting for her, nothing in particular. Here, a little around the house to help“, reveals Jovica.

Even after the bad experience, Jovica says that she does not rule out the possibility of meeting another Albanian woman. “When I have no one of my own… I just wish I had someone next to me, someone I could trust, if I wasn’t alone”says the interlocutor.

(WORLD/Courier)