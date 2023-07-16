A man from Kruševac praised the people of Belgrade Info

The attention of a woman from Belgrade was attracted by the conversation of a man from Kruševla on the bus who praised the people of Belgrade.

During the bus ride, we can often hear interesting conversations of passengers, especially those older people who like to chat with strangers. This time, the attention of a woman from Belgrade was attracted by the conversation between a man from Kruševla, an elderly gentleman, and a woman from Belgrade who shared her story on the networks.

“In the trolley on the way from Banjica to the city center, there was a conversation going on that I believe all the passengers listened to because one man who said he was from Kruševac praised the citizens of Belgrade. ‘I was delighted by everything, I was delighted by everyone, especially one woman who explained to me in detail where I should get off to go to the hospital. She should have come down earlier, but she stayed with me in the transport two stops longer and accompanied me to the hospital. I thanked her, I couldn’t believe that it was so because I had heard all kinds of talk about the citizens of Belgrade, but that is not the case at all. There are good people, they are not cold, on the contrary, they want to help everyone.

The woman who entered into a dialogue with him confirmed his words and said that she does not know a person who would not help someone else find their way in the city. “No one will laugh at you for not knowing, everyone will explain everything to you,” the woman pointed out and continued to listen to Kruševljanin.

The woman from Belgrade also says that it is difficult for a man where to take the bus when he wants to go, for example, to Banjica, and where when he wants to go to Kanarevo brdo or to the city. “I don’t like the fact that I can’t read anywhere what the next stop is. I don’t have a smartphone and I don’t use technology so I have to ask people what the next stop is and where I should get off. I wouldn’t be able to find my way here easily without asking someone, this is not my small town of Kruševac,” said a resident of Kruševac, and a woman from Belgrade who was present in the troll during the conversation said.

