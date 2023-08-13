Home » A man from Novi Sad died behind the wheel in Kikinda | Info
by admin
There was a serious traffic accident in Kikinda today in which J.Š. (75) from Novi Sad died behind the wheel of a car.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Today is J.Š. (75) died in the middle of driving a car. The vehicle started to slow down and then hit a tree.

The deceased man’s wife was also in the car. Unfortunately, the ambulance could only state death,

Minor material damage was caused when the car hit a tree. Although an ambulance quickly arrived at the scene, there was no help for the man. The doctor on duty could only declare death“, the police from Kikinda announced.

The body of the deceased J.Š. it was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Novi Sad. After the results of the autopsy, the cause of death will be known.

(MONDO/Kurir)

