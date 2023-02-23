Home World A man from Syria came to life after the earthquake at his funeral | Info
World

A man from Syria came to life after the earthquake at his funeral | Info

by admin
A man from Syria came to life after the earthquake at his funeral | Info

Ahmed al-Magribi came back to life after he “died” in an earthquake in the city of Atareb in Syria.

Source: Tweet/Vlogging Northwestern Syria/Anatolia/Muhammed Said

Thousands of people died and many were buried alive under the rubble after the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6. But one story from Syria after the devastating earthquake shocked everyone. Allegedly, a man named Ahmed al-Magribi, a resident of Syria, was in the city of Atarib, Syria, when the city was hit by an earthquake.

He was ‘dead’ and his body remained under the rubble, but after two days he allegedly came back to life! His body was removed from the ruins, and the doctors kept him in a refrigerator two days so the family could identify him. During the identification, it was found that it was Ahmed, writes punjab.news18.

The family took the body to the cemetery to bury it, but it is there suddenly his heart allegedly began to beat and his body began to move. The family members were shocked to see this and Ahmed was readmitted to the hospital. The doctors were also shocked to see Ahmed’s condition. According to the Daily Star, they said that Ahmed is one of the few who has the heart stopped and started beating again.

About 50,000 people lost their lives in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, while more than a million people were injured. On February 6, 2023, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 occurred in these two countries. A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the same area shortly thereafter, causing additional damage.

(WORLD)

See also  North Korea: South Korea and the United States should "pay the price" for joint military exercises | US News | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Charlize Theron bathing | Magazine

weather alert report for tomorrow, Friday 24 February...

Hail in southern Europe and North Africa British...

Ortigia and Telimar in the water for the...

Udinese / Marino thinks about the attack that...

Exhibition celebrates 75 years of Serpenti by Bulgari...

Revolution in sight? Marino to the rescue! That’s...

dEUS, review of his album How To Replace...

Brother KIngs Kangwe Evans went to China |...

A year of war in Ukraine, lined up

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy