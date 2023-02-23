Ahmed al-Magribi came back to life after he “died” in an earthquake in the city of Atareb in Syria.

Source: Tweet/Vlogging Northwestern Syria/Anatolia/Muhammed Said

Thousands of people died and many were buried alive under the rubble after the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6. But one story from Syria after the devastating earthquake shocked everyone. Allegedly, a man named Ahmed al-Magribi, a resident of Syria, was in the city of Atarib, Syria, when the city was hit by an earthquake.

He was ‘dead’ and his body remained under the rubble, but after two days he allegedly came back to life! His body was removed from the ruins, and the doctors kept him in a refrigerator two days so the family could identify him. During the identification, it was found that it was Ahmed, writes punjab.news18.

The family took the body to the cemetery to bury it, but it is there suddenly his heart allegedly began to beat and his body began to move. The family members were shocked to see this and Ahmed was readmitted to the hospital. The doctors were also shocked to see Ahmed’s condition. According to the Daily Star, they said that Ahmed is one of the few who has the heart stopped and started beating again.

About 50,000 people lost their lives in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, while more than a million people were injured. On February 6, 2023, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 occurred in these two countries. A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the same area shortly thereafter, causing additional damage.

Back to life after he died in the earthquake in the city of#Atareb Ahmed al-Maghribi was taken out dead from under the rubble 2 days after the earthquake.

They put him in a post mortem bag and took him to the cemetery to bury him. Soon enough they saw the bag was moving,

