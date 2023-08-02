Home » A man in Belgrade is selling a room | Info
World

A man in Belgrade is selling a room | Info

by admin
A man in Belgrade is selling a room | Info

A man in Belgrade advertised that he was selling a room because he had a fight with his parents.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Printscreen

An ad was published on one site, which attracted a lot of attention. One son, it seems, because of the anger he feels towards his parents, decided to sell his room, which is located in Belgrade, in Rakovica.

“I am selling the room urgently, I had a fight with my parents and I want to leave. It is possible to exchange, the plants from the picture are included in the price,” the ad states. The ad states that the price is 500 euros. The unknown man also posted photos of the room, which is fully furnished.

Izvor: printscreen

Although the man wrote that he was selling a room, based on the price it can be concluded that he actually meant selling furniture. It is not known whether it is really anger or a joke. In the ad, he also stated that he is selling the room as new, unused.

The ad was viewed by more than 100 people.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:11 AN ECONOMIST ADVISES WHAT TO CONVERT MONEY TODAY: You shouldn’t play just ONE card! Today it is important not to lose a LOT Source: Kurir televiija

Source: Kurir televija

(WORLD)

See also  The U.S., Japan, Australia and India plan to hold the second summit in Japan to promote Indo-Pacific cooperation

You may also like

Manhunt Underway for Uruguayan Drug Trafficker Sebastián Marset...

Interest rate growth in Europe | Info

Iran’s IRGC Holds Military Exercises to Defend Disputed...

Usa, outing by bicycle for Joe Biden –...

The sunbathing bear that looked like a human...

The government of Senegal has blocked access to...

Examining the Lowering of Entry Requirements for Correctional...

Niger, 36 Italians landed in Rome. Tajani: “Military...

Niger, Nigeria shuts down electricity supply

Record-Breaking Rainfall: Beijing and Hebei province Grapple with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy