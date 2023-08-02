A man in Belgrade is selling a room | Info

A man in Belgrade advertised that he was selling a room because he had a fight with his parents.

An ad was published on one site, which attracted a lot of attention. One son, it seems, because of the anger he feels towards his parents, decided to sell his room, which is located in Belgrade, in Rakovica.

“I am selling the room urgently, I had a fight with my parents and I want to leave. It is possible to exchange, the plants from the picture are included in the price,” the ad states. The ad states that the price is 500 euros. The unknown man also posted photos of the room, which is fully furnished.

Although the man wrote that he was selling a room, based on the price it can be concluded that he actually meant selling furniture. It is not known whether it is really anger or a joke. In the ad, he also stated that he is selling the room as new, unused.

The ad was viewed by more than 100 people.

