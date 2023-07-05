A man in Egypt was attacked by a shark, rescued by dolphins Info

A man who was left to die after being attacked by a mako shark in Egypt believes he was miraculously saved by a school of dolphins.

Martin Richardson was swimming in the Red Sea in Egypt when he was bitten five times by a mako shark. Believing he wouldn’t survive, Richardson said he “gave up” – but then something incredible happened. Appearing on National Geographic’s new show ‘Saved from a Shark’, he said: “There was no reason for the shark to stop. I lost about 2.8 liters of blood. You only have 4.5-5 liters in your body. I knew to circle around me… I turned and looked at the mountains. I gave up”.

But a school of dolphins swam up behind Richardson, stopping the shark’s attack. Soon after, the boat, racing to reach Richardson before the shark did, reached him and he was taken to the hospital, where he received more than 300 stitches. “I firmly believe that dolphins saved my life”he added.

Stories of heroic dolphins saving humans from ocean predators have been told many times. But while the story may be heartwarming, experts have questioned whether the marine mammals really have their best interests at heart, or whether they may actually have been protecting themselves. Mike Highthouse, a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Florida International University, told the show: “Dolphins see a big cloud of blood, they know a shark is in the area.”

Highthouse said the creatures may have had young and they suspected the shark wanted to attack their babies and go on the offensive. “Maybe they weren’t trying to save Martin”, he added. Highthouse added that one of the most bizarre stories of human interaction with dolphins happened when a group of rescuers swam in the sea off the coast of New Zealand. One of the rescuers, Rob Howes, said they were suddenly surrounded by a school of dolphins. The swimmers didn’t even know that a great white shark was stalking them.

Highthouse said there have been many cases of dolphins and even whales protecting humans, but in most cases it was not out of love for humanity. But for rescuers in New Zealand, he told Live Science, “This is one case where dolphins really seemed to be protecting people.

